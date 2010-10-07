  Samsung Galaxy i5510 sildes in

First shown off over in Berlin at IFA, Samsung's latest Galaxy incarnation, the i5510, is all set for a November release in Europe.

The Samsung Galaxy i5510 is a Froyo- boasting Android handset, complete with full sliding horizontal QWERTY keyboard.

It's a bit of a budget Android entry, with specs on the good side of average rather than spectacular.

You'll get a 667MHz processor with a 3.2-inch capacitive touchscreen TFT display with a 240 x 400 resolution.

Fire it up and you'll be treated to the TouchWiz 3.0 UI, HSDPA 7.2Mbps, a 3-megapixel camera, Wi-Fi, DLNA, Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio, Social Hub, DivX support, 160MB of internal memory, a microSD card slot and a 1200mAh battery.

It's expected to ship with a RRP of around 389 euros.