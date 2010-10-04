Bada Bing: Samsung Wave II gets official
| 1/3
Samsung has revealed the latest Bada handset - the Samsung Wave II S8530.
Looking very similar to the original Wave (the S8500) the latest incumbent does lack the Super AMOLED screen of its older brother.
In its place is an LCD display, although it is slightly bigger at 3.7 inches. It has a WVGA display and features Samsung's TouchWiz 3.0 user interface.
On board there is a 1GHz processor, HSDPA, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.0 and GPS connectivity, a microSD slot and access to Samsung Apps.
There's TV-out, a 5-megapixel autofocus camera with flash and 720p HD video recording.
The only official press release so far is in German and quotes a European price of 429 euros.
We'll bring you the UK price as soon as it is confirmed.
PopularIn Phones
- Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- 30GB data SIM only on a 30 day rolling contract for £15
- Great Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk
- OnePlus 6 may not be as cheap as you'd expect
- How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?
- Save up to £100 on Honor smartphones in the Amazon Easter Sales
- Huawei P20 Pro triple lens camera features revealed in full
- HTC launches Desire 12 and 12+ with bezel-less displays and dual-lens cameras
Comments