Bada Bing: Samsung Wave II gets official

Samsung has revealed the latest Bada handset - the Samsung Wave II S8530.

Looking very similar to the original Wave (the S8500) the latest incumbent does lack the Super AMOLED screen of its older brother.

In its place is an LCD display, although it is slightly bigger at 3.7 inches. It has a WVGA display and features Samsung's TouchWiz 3.0 user interface.

On board there is a 1GHz processor, HSDPA, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.0 and GPS connectivity, a microSD slot and access to Samsung Apps.

There's TV-out, a 5-megapixel autofocus camera with flash and 720p HD video recording.

The only official press release so far is in German and quotes a European price of 429 euros.

We'll bring you the UK price as soon as it is confirmed.