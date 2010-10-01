Samsung Continuum: The dual screen Galaxy S handset
As well as unearthing more details on the Motorola Stingray, the Verizon roadmap also provided some extra info on the latest Samsung Galaxy S incumbent - the Samsung Continuum.
We know that the Continuum (model number SCH-i400) will have the same 1GHz Hummingbird processor as its Galaxy S brothers, will have 336MB of RAM and have the same Super AMOLED screen as the Fascinate Galaxy S variation.
You're probably wondering what makes the Continuum stand out from other Galaxy S handsets then, and where exactly the second screen is located.
Well, take a close look at the pictures and you'll see the ticker bar located along the bottom of the main screen.
It is believed that this ticker is indeed another Super AMOLED display that will give you real time updates from your various communication methods such as Twitter, Facebook, text messages and the like.
The Continuum reportedly has a grip sensor that boots the ticker into life when you pick up the device, and you can swipe along it to find the data that you're after.
There's no news at present as to whether we'll be seeing this Galaxy S flavour in the UK, but we ruddy-well hope so as this looks like the most interesting variant so far.
We will, of course, bring you any news of a UK launch if and when we hear it. So stay tuned to Pocket-lint.
