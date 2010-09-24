  1. Home
Samsung SGH-i916 (Cetus) snapped

The Samsung SGH-i916, presumably a slight variation to the SGH-i917 Samsung Cetus smartphone, is the latest Windows Phone 7 smartphone to be caught in the wild.

The handset, which has been snapped next to a jailbroken iPhone on Rogers (a Canadian network) isn't offering up much information other than its name and that it will have 8GB of storage.

Judging by the picture it will also pack a 4-inch AMOLED screen, although this is yet to be confirmed.

The i916 or i917 goes under the more fun name of the Samsung Cetus.

It first turned up at the end of July on a Bluetooth Special Interest Group page, and lists unconfirmed specs such as a 4-inch screen with an 800 x 480 AMOLED display, built-in GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, a 5-megapixel camera on the back and a now-all-the-rage VGA front facing camera.

Our sources suggest it will be available at the end of October in the UK.

Windows Phone 7 launch phones: The complete rumoured line-up

