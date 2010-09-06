  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news
  Samsung phone news

Samsung Wave 723 hands-on

PHOTOS: Samsung Wave 723 hands-on
Samsung officially announced the arrival of the second Bada handset, the Samsung Wave 723 or Samsung S7230, depending on who you talk to, just in time for us to snap a gallery of shots at this year's IFA in Berlin as we roamed through the 28 halls.

The Wave 723, which is also going under the moniker of the S7320, has a 3.2-inch, WQVGA, TFT-LCD touchscreen and has connectivity via 3G (WCDMA/HSDPA: 900/2100 MHz), Wi-Fi (b/g/n), Bluetooth 2.1 with EDR and it also has a high speed USB port.

Its camera is a 5-megapixel one with an LED Flash with auto-focus, and you can also geo-tag and edit your shots on board. Videos are QVGA (encoded MPEG H.263, H.264).

It has the TouchWiz 3.0 UI with integrated phonebook and there's 90MB of memory on board - although you can chuck in a microSD to expand this tiny amount.

In the hand and that leather cover will be the first thing you want to ditch, unless you were a fan of the company's Prada phones, and while it has multi-touch, the Bada OS offered little else to impress you over the company's Android offerings.

A slow and not overly responsive touchscreen completes the package, suggesting this isn't going to fair well against the competition when it heads out to the world later this year. 

