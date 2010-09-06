Samsung GT-i5510 (aka Galaxy Apollo) spotted at IFA

Samsung will be launching an Android 2.2 (Froyo) touting slide out QWERTY keyboard smartphone in October, according to Vodafone.

The news, confirmed to Pocket-lint by a spokesman on the Vodafone.de stand at IFA (the German technology show in Berlin) means those looking to type on a physical keyboard rather than just a touch screen device, will have their dreams come true if they can wait just another 30 days.

The GT-i5510, which according to our man will take the Samsung Galaxy Apollo moniker when it breaks out of Germany, will come with a 1Ghz processor (the same as the Samsung Galaxy S), a 5-megapixel camera - although no flash, as well as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and all the usual bells and whistles.

Based on the success of the Samsung Galaxy S, Samsung is clearly hoping this will be a success too, although judging from our quick play with the device, the styling won't be as "high-end" as its flagship Galaxy S model. Not that Samsung would tell you that. It has lovingly called the Samsung GT-i5510 the "Sexy Slider".

The handset hasn't officially been announced by Samsung, although Vodafone.de told us that it would be hitting Germany and the rest of Europe in October.

For those not on Vodafone, we were told it will be sold SIM-free across the continent too.