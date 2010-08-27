Bolt-on battery pack for Samsung Galaxy S adds 8 hours talk time
There are some phone cases that make your handset look pretty, some give it a valuable layer of protection from the elements and droppage, while some just help you actually receive some kind of network signal. However, there are few that add extra battery life.
Samsung has devised the EBB-U10 power pack for its Galaxy S Android phone, which, when bolted onto the back, adds a stunning 8.5 hours of talk time to its existing battery.
There are currently few concrete details on how it works, but Pocket-lint suspects that it either slots into the micro USB port at the top of the handset, or acts kinetically, like a PowerMat, transferring new charge into the built-in battery.
The add-on does add an extra 70g more to the weight of the device, but at least that makes it more suitable to fend off muggers and/or Apple fans.
Currently only announced in Germany (but we wholly suspect that it'll also be available in other territories), the EBB-U10 bolt-on will be available in September for around 70 euros (£57).
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without blowing your budget
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Motorola Moto G6 initial review: Refined and affordable, the reinvented Moto G is here
- Motorola unveils trio of G6 handsets, wants to own the affordable phone market
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- LG V40 codenamed Storm, still on for summer/early fall release
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Motorola announces refreshed E5 series, with bigger screens and bigger batteries
- OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition official, but will you be able to get one?
Comments