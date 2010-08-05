  All UK Samsung Galaxy S owners getting Froyo in September

Samsung in the UK has confirmed that its flagship Android handset the Samsung Galaxy S will be getting the Android 2.2 update in September on all networks in the UK.

"We receive questions about the Android 2.2 update; it's currently in development & will be released for all networks at the end of September", read the tweet from the Samsung Mobile UK official Twitter feed.

The move is very different from how Android updates are rolling out with the Galaxy Ses biggest competitor the HTC Desire.

HTC's flagship device already has Android 2.2 (Froyo) if you have an unlocked handset, however there is confusion continuing to reign over which operators are updating the software and when they are going to do it.

Samsung is clearly hoping that a single message and then subsequent release will save them from the same fate.

Let's see if that really is the case when the new update hits next month.

Do you think it will happen, or will the UK operators mess it up? Let us know what you think?