Samsung Galaxy S Pro confirmed as the Epic 4G

Samsung has confirmed the existence of the rumoured Galaxy S Pro by announcing its availability on US carrier Sprint. The official name of the handset - the Samsung Epic 4G.

As well as the full slider QWERTY keyboard, you've probably guessed from the name, that it also has 4G capabilities.

“Samsung Epic 4G is a powerful member of our Galaxy S smartphone portfolio which offers premium screen, speed and content features”, said Omar Khan, chief strategy officer for Samsung Mobile.

“The Epic 4G ups the ante with a front-facing camera for video conferencing, a full QWERTY keyboard and lightning-fast 4G speeds”.

Apart from that, it's your bog standard Galaxy S setup. If you can call a 1GHz, 4-inch Super AMOLED, 5-megapixel, HD video shooting, Android 2.1 handset bog standard that is.

Over in the States, the Samsung Galaxy S range has been customised for each network it is available on. Each version has its own distinct name and also some features included that are unique to it.

On AT&T you're getting the Samsung Captivate, which was officially unveiled back on 17 June. On T-Mobile it's the Samsung Vibrant, which comes with a copy of Avatar loaded onto a 2GB external card, and on Verizon it is called the Fascinate, and it includes six-axis sensor that works with the accelerometer for a more responsive gaming setup.