PICS: Samsung lands 3 new QWERTY handsets in the US

Samsung has launched three new messaging-specific phones in the US market.

Comprising the Gravity 3, Gravity T and, get this, the Samsung :) (it really is written as just a smiley), the range is exclusively available through T-Mobile and connect to your social networking sites at all times via the network's new T-Mobile Social Buzz. It runs in the background, delivers pop-up message notifications, and offers an aggregated message screen that includes posts from all communities in one simple-to-access place.

Each handset features a full QWERTY keyboard, although there are some differences between the handsets.

Both of the Gravity models have 2-megapixel cameras, built-in music players, HTML browsers and support for up to 16GB of expandable memory, whereas the :) has a 1.3-megapixel camera, a more compact, fun design, and a dedicated shortcut to messaging applications.

Differences between the Gravity models include the fact that the Gravity 3 offers an external T9 keyboard, and a slide-out QWERTY pad, while the Gravity T features a customisable 2.8in touchscreen display.

All three phones are available in the US now, but there's no indication as to whether they'll make it across to the UK anytime soon. It is possible that they may be rebranded this side of the pond, although we hope they leave the :) designation. Maybe even change it to the more cheeky ;) for the British market.