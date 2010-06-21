  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S Pro spec unveiled

  Samsung Galaxy S Pro spec unveiled
The Samsung Galaxy S has only been out for about 5 minutes but already there are rumours circulating online that Samsung is readying its successor, the Samsung Galaxy S Pro. See what it did with the name there? Very clever.

The S Pro is, according to a "tried and true tipster" for Android blog Android Central, a bit smaller than the original S - about 12mm shorter and 9.5mm narrower. It does have a slider QWERTY though, so it's a bit thicker.

It's said to have a 1GHz Samsung/Intrinsity ARM Cortex A8 processor and, like the S has 512MB or RAM. The Super AMOLED 4-inch display is still in place with its 800 x 480 resolution and the 5-megapixel camera, with 720p video shooting is kept in place too. The leaked device is said to be running Android 2.1 with a TouchWiz 3.0 interface.

The report suggests that we may be hearing something official from Samsung at an event in New York in the next week or so, so keep checking back on Pocket-lint for updates.

