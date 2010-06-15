Samsung Galaxy Apollo gets official: i5801 Orange exclusive

We spotted the Samsung Galaxy Apollo on the Samsung website a couple of days back, and then again on the Orange website, before Orange started advertising the unannounced handset in newspapers.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung has now officially announced the i5801 which is to be an Orange exclusive.

The i5801 joins Samsung's Galaxy family of Android devices, offering version 2.1 of the Google software with TouchWiz 3.0 pasted over the top, as seen on the Samsung Galaxy S. That means you'll get access to Samsung Apps and widgets as well as those in the Android Market.

The Apollo will be a lower spec handset aimed at a younger market, with Orange offering a choice of coloured cases, and it looks to square up to the likes of the HTC Wildfire.

What you get is a 3.2-inch touchscreen display, a 240 x 400 pixel display (which sounds odd...) and a 3-megapixel camera offering basic low-res video capture.

Samsung's respectable video support is present, so you'll get DivX, Xvid, WMV, Real, MPEG4 support. The usual sensors are here - the GPS, motion sensors etc - and an internal memory of 1GB, expandable via microSD.

Measuring 113.5 x 55 x 12.55mm and weighing 113g, the i5801 will be an Orange exclusive for 3 months, and then the i5800 will become available on other networks.

UPDATE: We've just popped into an Orange Shop and they told us that the Samsung Galaxy Apollo would be arriving in the next few days and would be available for free on a £20 per month contract for 24 months.