UPDATED: Samsung Galaxy Apollo makes surprise appearance on UK website

Samsung have inadvertently outed a new Android handset on its UK website (which we happened to be browsing in preparation for our forthcoming Samsung Wave review) known as the Samsung Galaxy Apollo.

The website merely lists the new handset as "Coming Soon" in its carousel along with the Samsung Wave and the Samsung Galaxy S.

Engadget pointed out that the handset looks a lot like the SHW-M100S, so we headed over to the Samsung Korea website where it is listed as the Samsung Galaxy A and here's what we found out.

It's an Android 2.1 handset on a 720MHz processor (ARM cortex A8) and it appears to be running the Samsung TouchWiz 3 interface, so we expect it to behave something like the Samsung Wave. We also see the same boast of Samsung Apps, although you'd get all those Android apps too.

More impressively it has a 3.7-inch AMOLED display and a forward facing camera joins the 5-megapixel camera on the back, with LED flash.

The Galaxy A in Korea also features DMB, but we'll assume that TV reception won't make it into a UK version of this phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S is having its official launch party in the UK this week, so we'll assume that Samsung don't want to dump all its new handsets at the same time, but with this image confirming it's coming, we wouldn't be surprised if we had all the details soon.

UPDATE: We've now seen that the Orange UK website has a "Coming Soon" for the Samsung Galaxy Apollo, but not the same spec device as we suspected above.

This Samsung Galaxy Apollo i5801 is a lower spec device, featuring a 3.2-inch touchscreen, a 3-megapixel camera and still running Android.

It's not clear at the moment which device we will see in the UK. The i5801 would look to occupy the same space as the Galaxy Portal, already out on other networks, although Orange don't list the Portal amongst their devices.

We will keep you posted.