The Samsung Champ: A budget conscious handset

Yesterday we brought you news from Google's I/O conference in San Francisco where Samsung's budget friendly Android handset, the Galaxy 5, had been snapped in the wild. Well, Samsung isn't content with just one cheapy new handset it seems, as it has launched the Samsung Champ - although this isn't another Android device unfortunately.

The Samsung Champ, model number C3300K, is a 2.4-inch touchscreen phone running Samsung's TouchWiz Lite UI, which allows for a 3 x 3 widget menu on its 240 x 320, QVGA, resolution. It's got an embedded stylus pen to make navigation less tricky on the small screen.

It's got a 1.3-megapixel camera, can playback video (H.263, MPEG4, QCIF) at 15fps, and audio via MP3 and FM radio. Connectivity wise there's GSM and EDGE Rx, and it's also got Bluetooth 2.1. The memory on board is tiny so you'll need to expand with a MicroSD if you're planning on storing any media on there.

Samsung is saying that it will be available, world wide, beginning in June. Sure, it's not the greatest phone in the world, and it's hardly a launch to get excited about. But if you're looking to get yourself a decent little touchscreen phone, without splashing too much cash, then the Champ could be the phone for you.