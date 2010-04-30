  Samsung to launch Iron Man Monte

Samsung has announced that it'll shortly be launching a special version of its Monte handset in honour of the release of Iron Man 2. It'll be available exclusively on O2.

The device is just like the normal Monte, which is a mid-range touchscreen handset that we got our hands on back at Mobile World Congress in February. However, it'll come with an SD card loaded with the original Iron Man movie, which you're free to watch on the bus, tube, train, back seat of a car or canoe stranded in the middle of Lake Tanganyika.

As previously reported, the Monte has a 3-inch capacitive touchscreen, a 3.2-megapixel camera, FM radio, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It runs Samsung's own TouchWiz OS. It'll be available from 1 May, while stocks last.