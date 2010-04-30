  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung to launch Iron Man Monte

|
  Samsung to launch Iron Man Monte
Honor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet
5.0 starsHonor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet

Samsung has announced that it'll shortly be launching a special version of its Monte handset in honour of the release of Iron Man 2. It'll be available exclusively on O2.

The device is just like the normal Monte, which is a mid-range touchscreen handset that we got our hands on back at Mobile World Congress in February. However, it'll come with an SD card loaded with the original Iron Man movie, which you're free to watch on the bus, tube, train, back seat of a car or canoe stranded in the middle of Lake Tanganyika

As previously reported, the Monte has a 3-inch capacitive touchscreen, a 3.2-megapixel camera, FM radio, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It runs Samsung's own TouchWiz OS. It'll be available from 1 May, while stocks last. 

PopularIn Phones
LG V40 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
OnePlus 6T release date, features, specs and rumours
How to take a screenshot on Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Gestures, smart select, smart capture and more
Google sends out invites to 9 October event, likely for Pixel 3
OnePlus 6 Android Pie open beta is out, here's what's new and how to download
The best budget phone 2018: Top cheap phones for under £200
Comments