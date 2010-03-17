Samsung claims Samsung Windows Phone 7 Series handset a Microsoft hack

Samsung hasn't just come out with the Samsung Slate: The second Windows Phone 7 Series handset after all it seems, even though Microsoft demoed a new handset this week at its MIX10 event in Las Vegas.

TechRadar has got word from Samsung that the device in question is actually a bastardised Samsung i8910HD.

"The launch was from Microsoft, not Samsung, and they used the i8910HD to demo Windows 7", a Samsung spokesperson told the site.

Microsoft, who has refused to comment on the story when contacted by Pocket-lint has, it seems, customised the mobile phone themselves even though the specs of the i8910HD, no 1GHz processor for example, don't meet that of the company's own criteria for Windows Phone 7 Series chassis options.

Confused? So are we.

Get the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on the network that gives you 4G in more places than any other. EE runs the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network, offering superfast 4G in more places than any other operator after pioneering the UK’s first superfast 4G mobile service in October 2012. The networks coverage extends to 90% of the UK’s landmass and EE has received extensive independent recognition, including being ranked the UK’s best overall network by RootMetrics.