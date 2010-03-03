  Samsung Diva hits the shelves

Samsung has announced that its "Diva" handset, the S7070, is now available from UK shops. It comes with a white embossed quilted back cover, and a diamond-shaped crystal button on the front.

There's heavy social network integration with MySpace and Facebook, and the 3.2-megapixel camera has a "beauty shot" mode where you can touch up images on the camera. There's also a Lomo mode, which adds various Lomography filters to pictures, which you can then share with your friends.

It doesn't have 3G, a touchscreen, or a 3.5mm headphone jack, but it does have video recording, an FM radio, a fake call option, Bluetooth 2.1 and support for SD cards up to 8GB in size.

It's a fashion-oriented handset, and so the Carphone Warehouse is offering a limited amount of free goodie bags with the phone that include cream-to-powder finish foundations and portable kits of mini concealers from Benefit. O2, on the other hand, is offering the first 8000 people who buy the phone a free 12-month subscription from iSUBSCRiBE.

Samsung says: "Samsung Diva is the first mobile phone we have launched directly targeting young females. We know they want mobiles that are exceptionally stylish, but they also need the latest technology and practical features and our Samsung Diva won’t disappoint".

We ask "Why should gadgets have a gender?".