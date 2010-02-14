Samsung Wave S8500 officially launched

Samsung officially launched their new Wave handset today at Mobile World Congress, a handset that was outed by their own billboard advertising prior to the official event in Barcelona, Spain.

The Wave will feature a 3.3-inch "Super" AMOLED display, with a cracking 800 x 480 resolution. Samsung's Super AMOLED claims to reduce reflections by 5x as much as before.

A 1GHz Samsung processor will power the device running Samsung's new Bada open mobile platform, launched in November 2009. Samsung are claiming it is the most powerful mobile processor available.

Sitting on the platform will be the TouchWiz 3.0 user interface, promising an intuitive and customisable interface, giving you up to 10 homescreen and a bag full of widgets, with Samsung Apps spreading into 50 countries to offer further functionality and customisation.

The new Wave will offer integrated contacts – pulling in info from social networks online – as well as an "ultimate inbox" again merging communications streams, and a push calender which claims to work with third party calendars online.

All the normal connectivity will be present, with HSDPA and CDMA offerings, with Wi-Fi b/g/n and Bluetooth rounding out your wireless specs.

2GB of memory, which you can boost with a microSD card, offers plenty of scope for storage, with media lying at the core of the new handset. Multi video formats will be supported, including DivX and XviD, with Samsung's DNSe technology promising to improve the audio offering through the 3.5mm jack.

Measuring 118 x 56 x 10.9mm, you'll also get the AGPS, compass and a plethora of sensors, along with a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash around the back. With high resolutions in mind, the Wave will also capture 720p video.

The Samsung Wave S8500 will be hitting the UK in April 2010.