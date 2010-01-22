  Samsung Galaxy i5700 drops "Spica" for UK debut

The Android-based Samsung i5700 Galaxy Spica (the i7500's little brother model) has been rebranded the "Galaxy Portal" for its UK launch where it will be a T-Mobile exclusive for a month, while the black version will be a T-Mo exclusive for 3 months from January.



The HSDPA handset offers Android 1.5, gets a 3.2-inch HVGA display, 3.2-megapixel camera, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, DivX support, DNSe 2.0, a 3.5mm jack, measures in at 13.2mm thick and has an SD card slot that supports up to 32GB with a 1GB card bundled in with the phone.



As an Android device, the Galaxy Portal supports the full suite of Google services, including Google Search, Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube, and Google Talk but not some of the features the later builds of the OS offer.



Galaxy Portal will launch, however, with Layar, the augmented reality browser which lets people access visual guides to what's around them by pointing their handset at their surroundings.

T-Mobile is offering the handset for free to those that sign up to a £23 per month, 18-month contract with more details to be found on its site.