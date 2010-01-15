  Samsung Shark range revealed

Samsung has announced a new range of what it calls "sleek, tactile" new mobiles with the introduction of the Samsung Shark range.



The first three devices in the range, the candy bar Shark S5350 and two sliders, the Shark 2 S5550 and the Shark 3 S3550 are due to be available this month, although exact info on operators and pricing is yet to be revealed.



Angled at "active, multimedia-hungry users", the phones are said to be "fantastic value for money" and offer social networking skills, such as one-click access to Facebook, MySpace, Bebo and other such sites.



Boasting the ability to upload and share photos and videos online quickly and easily, other features for the new phones include "Mobile Tracker", which alerts the user whenever the SIM card is changed.



The Shark S5350 is slimline at 11.9mm thick, gets a metallic finish, a 3.2-megapixel camera that can record video and boasts instant messaging while the Shark 2 S5550 gets an AMOLED screen, a 5-megapixel camera with video capture and an external microSD slot up to 8GB.



The Shark 3 S3550's camera is just 2 megapixels, but it offers the same microSD slot as the 2, a patterned metallic back cover and claims intuitive navigation.



We'll let you know more on a UK launch when we have it.