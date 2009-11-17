  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy Spica i5700 announced

  Samsung Galaxy Spica i5700 announced
The Samsung Galaxy i7500's little brother - which we knew was incoming - has finally been made official.

The new handset will launch as the Samsung Galaxy Spica i5700 and offers DivX support, DNSe 2.0, a 3.5mm ear jack and measures in at 13.2mm thick.

Previous reports suggested it boasts the same AMOLED touchscreen, Wi-Fi and Android OS as its predecessor, but storage is down to 1GB and camera is down to 3.2-megapixel, without a flash.

As an Android device, the Galaxy Spica supports the full suite of Google services, including Google Search, Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube, and Google Talk.

Samsung says the device is already out in Europe - a UK launch is planned but we're waiting to hear on availability.

