  Samsung denies ditching Symbian

Further to reports suggesting it was about to, Samsung has announced it has no plans to ditch the Symbian operating system for its future smartphones.



While it had been reported that Samsung senior VP Don Joo Lee had said the company would be looking to Android, Windows Mobile and its own bada platform from now on, the company has issued a statement to the contrary.



"Samsung is an initial member of Symbian Foundation and continues to cooperate with Symbian Foundation. At the same time, Samsung supports various existing open operating systems including Symbian, Linux, Android, and Windows Mobile. To provide more choices to meet consumers' many different tastes and preferences, we will continue our 'multi-OS' strategy".



An SDK for Samsung's bada platform is due in December, while the first bada phones are due in the first half of 2010.