Realme's next flagship phone can charge fully in just 9 minutes

Rumour
(Pocket-lint) - Oppo announced its insanely fast 240W charging tech, SuperVOOC Flash Charge, at MWC last year.

Now, it seems that stablemate Realme will be the first to bring this tech to a smartphone, with the upcoming Realme GT Neo 5.

Supposedly, this charging solution can fully charge a 45000 mAh battery in just 9 minutes. Impressive stuff.

To support this high-amp charging, Realme has developed a new 12A charging cable with beefed-up 21 AWG copper wires inside - a move that increases current carrying capacity by 20 per cent, compared to the previous generation's charging cables.

You might think charging a tiny smartphone battery at such high amperage is pretty risky stuff, but Realme assures that it has done the legwork to make things nice and safe.

The new charging solution includes 13 temperature sensors, real-time safety monitoring, a PS3 fireproof design and graphene phase-change cooling.

To prove its point, it tested the phone at 85 per cent humidity and 85 degrees Celsius, with zero failures after 21 days of constant charging and discharging.

When it comes to longevity, Realme claims the battery will only degrade by around 20 per cent after 800 cycles or over two years of daily charging at max speed.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is rumoured to launch in February 2023, and will likely feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with a 144Hz 6.7-inch display.

Writing by Luke Baker.
