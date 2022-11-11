Realme 10 5G price and specs revealed ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - Realme has cut ahead of its upcoming 17 November announcement and announced the Realme 10 5G. Not only announced it - it's released it, too.

Hot on the heels of Realme announcing the standard Realme 10 the company has taken the wraps off the upgraded model. The Realme 10 5G is now official, and those looking to pick one up can already place an order.

Quietly confirmed ahead of the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ announcements next week, the new model comes with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution. There's support for a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, while a waterdrop camera hole houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Around the back, we have a 50-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel macro camera. There's also a depth sensor, too.

As for the insides, Realme has gone with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and 5,000mAh battery. Biometrics are handled by the fingerprint scanner built into the power button. Colour options include just the two - black and gold.

As for price, the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs CNY1,299 ($182/€179/£155), and the model with an extra 2GB of RAM costs CNY1,599 ($225/€218/£191). There's no word on any kind of international launch right now, so the only way to get hold of one today is via the Chinese Realme website.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.