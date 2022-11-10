The Realme 10 Pro+ breaks cover ahead of impending announcement

(Pocket-lint) - We're expecting the Realme 10 Pro+ to be announced on 17 November, 2022. But the flagship phone has already broken cover in a new promo shot.

Realme has already announced the Realme 10 but the high-end 10 Pro+ is where all the action is expected to be. It's just a few days away from being announced, but Realme has shared another teaser - this time of the back of the device. And it's a stunner.

The new image shows someone holding the new phone in the air, giving us a great view at a rather fancy-looking multicoloured finish. It shifts from purple to green to blue and back again and looks gorgeous. Whether that will be the only colour available, we don't know. But we do know that's the one to get either way.

Another point of note is the two large camera holes on the back of this thing. While that might make it look like there are only two cameras, that isn't actually the case. We've been told to expect a 108-megapixel main camera to be joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel auxiliary camera that will likely handle depth data. It's a neat look, and one that is better than the usual camera plateu that we're used to seeing. iPhone 14 Pro, we're looking at you.

Other features we're already expecting include a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with a curved display, while the back of the device also looks to be slightly curved, too.

We'll find out everything there is to know about the Realme 10 Pro+ soon enough, but for now let's just stare at that multi-coloured finish and wait.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.