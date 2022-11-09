The Realme 10 is here with a 6.4-inch screen, new chip, and more

(Pocket-lint) - The Realme 10 is finally official and brings with it a 6.4-inch display, a new MediaTek Helio G99 chip, and promised performance improvements.

While we're still waiting for Realme to announce its higher-end models including the Pro+, the base model is already here. The Realme 10 5G and Pro+ are expected to be announced next week, but for now, it's all about the Realme 10.

The new handset's 6.4-inch screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 resolution, making it identical to the one used in the previous Realme 9, although it's possible there are some tweaks under the hood. It promises a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, too.

On the inside, Realme is using the MediaTek Helio G99 which promises 25 per cent better performance and 20 per cent less power draw than the outgoing Snapdragon 680, which all sounds like positive news. The phone will also come with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM depending on the model you choose while storage options range from 64GB to 256GB. Realme also reckons the new phone will launch apps considerably faster thanks to the use of UFS 2.2 storage - another good addition.

Moving onto the cameras, Realme has gone with a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's a 16-megapixel camera up front to handle selfies if that's your jam.

Back to the inside, the Realme 10 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support with the company saying a 28-minute charge should see 50% of the battery's capacity filled up.

As for availability, no actual release date has been given but we do know that black and white colors will be offered. We do have rough international pricing, too - prices start at $230 for the model with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM and top out at $300 for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage option.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.