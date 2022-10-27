Realme 10 teased ahead of confirmed November launch

(Pocket-lint) - Realme has confirmed that it is going to announce the Realme 10 in November, hinting at three main improvements for customers to look forward to.

That confirmation came after Realme VP Madhav Sheth posted a teaser to Twitter, showing a glimpse of three aspects of a phone - a chip, the display, and what we now know to be the overall design.

We know that because of a quote tweet by the main @realme Twitter account that confirmed as much alongside a November release window. We don't have a hard date yet, but Sheth did say that the announcement was "coming very soon" so an early November window seems likely.

The 3 major leap-forward technologies are Performance, Design & Display Did you get them right? And yupp, the new #realme Number Series will be launched in Nov!! Hit the if you can't wait. https://t.co/CrZLrAGPr9 — realme (@realmeglobal) October 26, 2022

As for what those "major leap-forward technologies are," we'll need to wait and see. Early rumors have the chip pegged as a MediaTek Helio G99, though, with a 6.4-inch display - at least for the base model.

As for the models that will be announced, the Realme 10 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G have already appeared in TENAA listings so they seem a safe bet. You have to imagine that there's a mid-range Realme 10 Pro in there somewhere, too.

At least we won't have to wait too much longer to find out the answers to the questions that remain - November is just around the corner, after all.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.