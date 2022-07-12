Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition launches in China

(Pocket-lint) - The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition has launched in China, a successor to last year's model which saw the brand take on a suitcase-inspired design.

The theme appears to continue with the new model, which has an integrated bumper case riveted to the phone.

In its brown and gold colourway, the design resembles vintage hard case Louis Vuitton luggage.

Elsewhere, the premium look continues with a metal and glass design, while gold highlights encircle the lenses of the triple camera array.

Kovol offers up to 42% off on desktop and wall chargers for Prime Day By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 July 2022 These are some deals you can't afford to miss!

The GT 2 Master Explorer edition features Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM - and it's the first time we've seen this RAM used in a smartphone.

It also sports up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and a 5,000mAh battery.

As has been the trend with Realme smartphones lately, it supports speedy charging, up to 100W with the included GaN charger. This should allow a full charge in just 25 minutes.

When it comes to cameras you get a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary, 50MP ultra-wide and a 40x microscope lens.

The device is available to pre-order now in China and will be up for purchase next week.

It's selling for CNY 3499 (about $520) for the 8GB+128GB model or CNY 3799 (about $565) for the 12GB+256GB variant. There's no word yet on an international launch.

Writing by Luke Baker.