(Pocket-lint) - Realme's next 'Master Explorer Edition' phone is on its way, in fact, the company itself hasn't exactly been shy to talk about it. The phone design has been clearly revealed through its official social media channels in China.

Just a quick glance through the company's gallery on Weibo reveals the phone being photographed in stereotypical 'Explorer' photo shoots.

This year's Master Explorer Edition is quite different to the first generation (which looked like Muji suitcase). This year's edition still has a look of a suitcase, but with a much more vintage approach.

The company has revealed that this particular phone combines four different materials, including cream or beige coloured leather and a dark brass metal around the edges and in the corners.

It's quite a flat-edged, right-angled design, like a lot of smartphones in 2022, and features a prominent triple camera system in the top left corner. From the front, there's a flat display with very skinny bezels and a small punch-hole camera in the centre.

Despite not having been officially announced yet, the phone is already available through a 'blind sale' period in China, where buyers there can put down a 100 Yuan deposit and have it count as 200 Yuan, effectively taking 100 Yuan off the price of the phone.

Realme is yet to announce what specs whe can expect in this phone, but a JD.com retail listing does reveal it'll have a 120Hz OLED screen, while previous rumours suggested that it will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a 4880mAh battery with 100W or 150W fast charging. We're also expecting a

This listing also reveals we should see three memory/storage variants: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. It's also expected to feature two 50-megapixel cameras (main and ultrawide), plus a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme is going to officially launch the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition at an event on 12 July. It's looking likely that it'll be a China-only launch - at least to begin with - but if the phone goes global, we'll be sure to keep you updated.

Writing by Cam Bunton.