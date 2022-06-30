Realme to launch Thor Love and Thunder themed GT Neo 3

(Pocket-lint) - Realme is gearing up to reveal a special edition Thor Love and Thunder themed GT Neo 3 on July 7.

The brand is no stranger to bold designs, and it's not the first special edition we've seen, it recently released a Dragon Ball Z edition of the Neo 3T in selected markets.

The news comes after VP of Realme, Madhav Sheth, Tweeted a teaser image:

Thunder is all set to strike once again pic.twitter.com/gB0dgfYiOe — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) June 29, 2022

This is the only glimpse we've had of the limited edition phone so far, and it looks to be a flashy design, with rainbow-coloured shiny elements.

Realme also has a microsite about the launch, but other than telling us to expect a launch on July 7, the design remains firmly under wraps.

We're not yet sure which regions will have access to the phone, and it could well be exclusive to India, but time will tell.

The Realme GT Neo 3 impressed us with its lightning-fast charging and snappy performance, but we weren't too keen on the racing stripe design.

If you're a Thor fan in the market for an upper mid-range smartphone, the new limited edition phone might just be the one for you.

Writing by Luke Baker.