(Pocket-lint) - Realme's latest GT Neo 3 series phones have officially launched in Europe, and they're all about speed.

The GT Neo 3 takes the flagship spot, with the 3T coming in as a more affordable option, a familiar naming scheme for OnePlus fans.

Both the Neo 3 and 3T feature racing-inspired designs: The 3 features bold racing stripes in a colour reminiscent of the iconic Shelby GT cars, while the 3T comes with a checkered flag pattern emblazoned across the back.

To back up the styling, the GT Neo 3 features insanely quick 150W fast-charging, which should allow you to charge up to 50 per cent in just 5 minutes.

The Neo 3T isn't quite that quick, but with 80W charging, it's no slouch either. The 3T can get to 50 per cent battery in 12 minutes.

Worried about battery degradation? Realme has built-in 38 layers of safety protection and promises capacity retention of at least 80 per cent after 1600 charge cycles on the GT Neo 3.

The Neo 3 is the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimenisty 8100 platform in Europe and it promises high-efficiency flagship performance.

It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display running at 120Hz and comes with an HDR 10+ certification.

When it comes to cameras, there's a triple camera array on the rear with the Sony IMX 766 50MP primary sensor doing the heavy lifting.

It's supported by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro. There's also a new Street Photography mode, but Realme hasn't said exactly what that does.

Meanwhile, the GT Neo 3T is powered by the last-gen Snapdragon 870 processor, which impressed us on devices like the GT Neo 2.

It has a 6.62-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display, also running at a smooth 120Hz.

There's a triple camera array again, but this one features a 64MP main shooter alongside a 119-degree ultra-wide and a 4cm macro lens.

Realme also announced that the GT Neo 3T will be available in a special edition Dragon Ball Z colourway, in select European markets. Perfect for those who want their phone to dress like Goku.

The GT Neo 3 with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and 150W charging will cost £599.99 in the UK. The Neo 3T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will go for £369.

Writing by Luke Baker.