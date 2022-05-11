Realme GT Neo 3T appears on Geekbench

(Pocket-lint) - It hasn't been long since we saw the Realme GT Neo 3 launch, but it would seem the Realme phone factory is ready to pump out yet another variation.

It's called the Realme GT Neo 3T and the device has already been spotted in some certification documents.

This points to the release being fairly imminent, and to back that up, it seems someone has already been benchmarking a prototype.

Scores have been spotted in the Geekbench database, revealing more info about the specs and performance of the upcoming phone.

We can see that the Neo 3T will feature the older Snapdragon 870 processor, rather than the Neo 3's MediaTek Dimensity 8100.

This will be paired with 8GB of RAM, though it's possible other configurations will be available.

The device should ship with Android 12 out of the box and Realme's UI 3.0 on top.

It's expected to have a 64MP main shooter and a 16MP selfie camera.

The certifications told us that the Neo 3T will have a 6.5-inch screen and there will be an option with 256GB onboard storage.

Not much else is known about the device, we wonder if it will feature the same impressive charging as the Neo 3, for instance.

Whatever the case may be, it seems we'll be seeing a lot more leaks and some official news before long.

Writing by Luke Baker.