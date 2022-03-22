(Pocket-lint) - It was at Mobile World Congress 2022 at the tail-end of February when Realme first announced it would be revealing the GT Neo 3 - complete with the world's fastest charging tech - and it's only taken a matter of weeks since that event for the device to be officially revealed in China.

Not only is it the first device to ever go to market with super-fast 150W charging - or what Realme calls UltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA), which can recharge the 5,000mAh cell by 50 per cent in a mere 5 minutes - it can also tag another 'first' to its belt as the handset to commence MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 appearing in devices.

The GT's "racing spirit" is certainly without question given its specification, then, but it's the asking price - starting at ¥1,999 in China (a mere £240/€285/$315) - is far, far less than you might expect. Of course this is only for the device's China release, as international adjustments for taxes and shipping will likely make it a good chunk of change more in other markets - if and when it arrives.

The specification elsewhere is strong too, the GT Neo 3 featuring a 6.7-inch 2K-resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate, including a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate for ultra responsiveness, which is also capable of handling HDR10+ high dynamic range.

In addition to its very fetching racing stripe design - as shown here with a purple finish, there's also blue and white - the rear also houses a triple camera unit, comprising 50-megapixel main sensor complete with optical stabilisation (OIS), an ultra-wide camera, plus a macro lens.

It sounds all-round impressive, no doubt, with that 150W UDCA charging a real eye-catching feature. Here's hoping Realme will bring the handset to other regions soon - and hopefully with an equally attractive price point.

Writing by Mike Lowe.