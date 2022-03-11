(Pocket-lint) - It was at Mobile World Congress 2022 when Realme announced it had a new fast-charging device in the works: the Realme GT Neo 3.

And when we say fast, we mean fastest: the handset will arrive with the company's UltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA), at 150W, which Realme claims will see it charge up 50 per cent in just 5 minutes.

It's doubled down on that claim in a Chinese teaser poster, presented on Chinese social site Weibo, which reveals the upper rear portion of the new device, along with a prominent "150W" sitting pride of place.

One of the two posters (shown above, side by side) says "this month", so the China launch event will happen in March - sooner than we had originally predicted. The global launch, however, isn't expected until the second half of 2022.

Further to the poster reveal, additional leaks suggest that the GT Neo 3 will arrive with MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 chipset, which was also revealed at MWC 2022. That's the second tier down in MediaTek's processor line-up.

Elsewhere the device is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, plus a 50-megapixel main camera as part of its triple rear setup (alongside a 13MP wide-angle and 2MP depth sensor).

Given the launch is anticipated so soon, we expect a lot more information about this handset will appear online in the coming weeks. As a statement of intent, though, it shows Realme is keen to move extra fast in getting new technologies to market first.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

Writing by Mike Lowe.