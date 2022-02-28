BARCELONA (Pocket-lint) - Here's the first phone to arrive in Europe and the UK featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform on board: the Realme GT 2 Pro.

No, really, Realme has beaten the competition to the finish line. Samsung launched its S22 series on Exynos in Europe. You can't buy Oppo's Find X5 Pro just yet.

And while plenty of 8 Gen 1 phones are coming - the Xiaomi 12 is thought to arrive on these shores sometime in March - we doubt that many (or any) will be as competitively priced as Realme's GT 2 Pro.

Starting at just £599 in the UK (€749 in Europe), the Pro handset really does squeeze a mass of top specification on board for a not-so-massive asking price. There's a 6.67-inch OLED panel with high resolution (3216 x 1440) and brightness (1400 nits max). There's up to 12GB RAM (with 3GB-to-7GB expansion via ROM). There's rather a lot to shout about indeed.

The finish is also very different to your average. The GT 2 Pro comes in four options - Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, Titanium Blue - with a grippy, textured finish on the back. The camera unit is raised in a transparent enclosure, standing apart as a bold aesthetic design choice.

Those cameras comprise a 50-megapixel main, 50MP wide-angle, and a much lower resolution (3MP) "microscope" camera - which magnifies by 40 times. The two main lenses sound good, the third much of a gimmick really.

So when can you get your mitts on a Realme GT 2 Pro? Not long to wait now: the handset will be available from 8 March. That's even sooner than its little brother, the standard GT 2, which will arrive (without 8 Gen 1 and much of the higher-spec features) from 15 March at the even lower price point of £399 (€549 in Europe).

Writing by Mike Lowe.