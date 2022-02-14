Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Realme 9 Pro+ camera details leaked

(Pocket-lint) - The launch of the Realme 9 Pro series is just a couple of days away, expected to be on the 16th of February.

We've already learned a fair bit about these upcoming handsets, including their expected pricing, but not much was known about the all-important camera array.

With their budget to mid-range price point, it leaves a wide range of options on the table. 

Now, notorious tipster Yogesh Brar has taken to Twitter to spill the details on the Pro+ variant.

Leading the charge is an impressive 50MP f1.9 Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation.

It is supported by an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide camera with a hefty 119-degree field of view, alongside a 2MP depth sensor, presumably for portrait mode effects.

For selfies, we should expect a 16MP f2.45 sony IMX47 supported by electronic image stabilisation.

Realme reckons its 9 Pro+ camera setup will be on par with flagships like the Google Pixel 6.

While that may be true on the hardware front, it remains to be seen if Realme's software processing will be up to scratch.

We're looking forward to seeing how the Realme 9 Pro+ stacks up, luckily, it would seem we don't have long to wait.

Writing by Luke Baker.
