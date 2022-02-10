Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ prices leak

(Pocket-lint) - The Realme 9 Pro series of phones will launch on 16 February and, thanks to a dripfeed of information from Realme itself, we know a few details on the Pro and Pro+ already.

However, we didn't know pricing. Until now, that is.

Pictures of alleged retail boxes for each of the forthcoming phones have appeared online, with the manufacturer's recommended retail price printed on the rear label.

Taken in India, the prices are listed in Rupees, with the Realme 9 Pro priced at Rs 18,999 (£186 at today's exchange rate) and the 9 Pro+ at Rs 24,999 (£245).

It is unlikely those prices will directly translate - not least that the Realme 8 Pro cost around £250 at launch - but you can get an idea on where they will sit in the handset hierarchy.

The images, which were posted by Equal Leaks on Telegram, also list the models numbers as RMX3472 and RMX3393 respectively. You can also see that a charger does indeed come in the box with each phone.

Previously, we've learned that the Realme 9 Pro+ model will be the first phone to run on a Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G processor. Like its stablemate, it'll also have a 120Hz display.

Writing by Rik Henderson.