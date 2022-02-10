Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Realme phone news

Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ prices leak

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Realme Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ prices leak
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The Realme 9 Pro series of phones will launch on 16 February and, thanks to a dripfeed of information from Realme itself, we know a few details on the Pro and Pro+ already.

However, we didn't know pricing. Until now, that is.

Pictures of alleged retail boxes for each of the forthcoming phones have appeared online, with the manufacturer's recommended retail price printed on the rear label.

Equal LeaksRealme 9 Pro prices leak photo 2

Taken in India, the prices are listed in Rupees, with the Realme 9 Pro priced at Rs 18,999 (£186 at today's exchange rate) and the 9 Pro+ at Rs 24,999 (£245).

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE
Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

It is unlikely those prices will directly translate - not least that the Realme 8 Pro cost around £250 at launch - but you can get an idea on where they will sit in the handset hierarchy.

Equal LeaksRealme 9 Pro prices leak photo 3

The images, which were posted by Equal Leaks on Telegram, also list the models numbers as RMX3472 and RMX3393 respectively. You can also see that a charger does indeed come in the box with each phone.

Previously, we've learned that the Realme 9 Pro+ model will be the first phone to run on a Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G processor. Like its stablemate, it'll also have a 120Hz display.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaks in wild, S22 Ultra packaging appears too
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaks in wild, S22 Ultra packaging appears too By Britta O'Boyle ·
Oppo Find X5 Pro renders have leaked, along with full spec list
Oppo Find X5 Pro renders have leaked, along with full spec list By Cam Bunton ·
Samsung Galaxy S22 colours: All the colours for all the models - S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 colours: All the colours for all the models - S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra By Chris Hall ·
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G coming 17 February, new design teased
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G coming 17 February, new design teased By Mike Lowe ·
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S22 Plus vs S22 Ultra: What are the differences?
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S22 Plus vs S22 Ultra: What are the differences? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ prices leak
Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ prices leak By Rik Henderson ·