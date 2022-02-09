(Pocket-lint) - Realme is set to launch the latest in its number series, with the 9 Pro officially slated to debut on 16 February. Thanks to its drip-feeding of information, we have a somewhat clear idea of what to expect from the Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+, but it's yet to mention the regular Realme 9.

As with any phone launch in recent years, keeping that information secret has seemingly not been possible, with a recent leak revealing key specifications of the standard model.

The leaked spec sheet for the Realme 9 5G features the kind of specs you'd anticipate from a mid-range, affordable smartphone.

It's said to feature a 6.5-inch fullHD+ resolutiuon display with 90Hz refresh rates and the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. This chipset will mean it's slightly less powerful than the 9 Pro+, which will have the Dimensity 920.

Realme 9 5G specs



•6.5" FHD+, 90Hz

•MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G

•6/8GB RAM

•64/128GB storage

•Rear Cam: 48MP + 2MP Depth + 2MP Macro

•Front Cam: 16MP

•5,000mAh battery, 18W charging

•Android 12, realmeUI

•Stereo speaker, side mounted FP — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 9, 2022

The leak - from tipster @heyitsyogesh on Twitter - also reveals a basic triple camera system, made up of one primary 48-megapixel sensor and two low-resolution depth and macro cameras.

Other details include a large 5,000mAh battery and an updated version of Realme UI running on top of Android 12. No mention is made of the colour-changing rear panel design that's set to feature on the 9 Pro model.

As with any leak, none of this is confirmed until the company itself announces it. And it's curious that the official launch teaser only mentions the 'Pro' series of phones. That means there is a chance this isn't launched on the same day, even if it has shown up on certification listings.

With Realme often launching different models of its number series phones at different times, it wouldn't be entirely unusual if it didn't. And, instead, came later on.

Writing by Cam Bunton.