(Pocket-lint) - Realme continues to drip-feed information about its forthcoming 9 Pro series - targeting the affordable flagship market - but the company has now confirmed a full reveal date set for 16 February.

The date reveal also confirms that the series will include both 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ models. It's the latter that has the most significant next trinket of information attached: the 'Plus' model will feature a 50-megapixel main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation.

It's not just any old sensor either - it's a Sony IMX766 for those who want to know the details - so it's a larger-than-average size (it's 1/1.56in), meaning it should handle image processing even better.

This is the same sensor we've seen in the OnePlus Nord 2 and forthcoming Xiaomi 12, to give examples of well-regarded cameras in phones.

We suspect Realme will be unveiling more information about the series launch into the run-up to the 16 February - a "camera lab" is confirmed rom 7 February for a deeper dive - as it's already been revealed that the 9 Pro+'s will use MediaTek Dimensity 920.

There's also the series' Light Shift Design style. That's not just a marketing name, it's descriptive: the 9 Pro series will change colour from blue to red within five seconds when exposed to sunlight (or UV light). It's a similar feature that we've already seen in the Vivo V23 series - check out our pictures here - and sounds like a definite eye-catching feature.

More information as and when we have it ahead of the 16 February full reveal.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Editing by Rik Henderson.