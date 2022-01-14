Realme 9 Pro specifications and design leaked

(Pocket-lint) - Realme's next numbered smartphone range has already started something of a trickle launch, with the Realme 9i having been announced already this week. However, it won't be the only phone in the Realme 9 series.

A detailed render leak has given us a glimpse of what the Realme 9 Pro will look like, as well as revealing the specifications of the handset which - by the sounds of it - won't be entirely 'Pro' at all.

On the design front, it very much seems like Realme is sticking to a design it's used on a number of different handsets already, namely some of the recent Realme GT series phones.

It has the familiar rectangular camera housing on the back with two large cameras arranged vertically, and a smaller camera off to one side, halfway up the right side.

According to the leaked specs, this camera setup will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a low resultion 2-megapixel third camera (likely for either macro, depth or black and white detail).

As for other specs, it's said to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rates and an in-display fingerprint sensor according to the leak first published by SmartPrix in collaboration with @OnLeaks.

Inside, it's claimed the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor, rather than any of the newer generation of Snapdragon series chipsets. This is expected to be joined by 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a large 5000mAh battery.

Realme's launch plans aren't officially known yet, but with MWC coming up soon, it could be realistic to expect the phone will be debuted at the trade show.

Writing by Cam Bunton.