Realme GT 2 Pro launched, coming soon to Europe

(Pocket-lint) - For 2022, Realme's mission is to make more premium phones than it has done in previous years, and it's kicking it all off with the Realme GT 2 Pro.

It calls this its "most premium flagship line-up to date", and there's more than enough about this phone to make it stand out, starting with the design.

As was revealed in the run up to launch, Realme is continuing its design partnership with Naoto Fukusawa, and has created the first "bio-based polymer design".

Realme says it's designed "on the sustainable concept of paper art", which means the rear of the device is made from a bio-polymer and ensures this could be its most sustainable phone to date; reducing the phone's carbon footprint by 35 per cent, compared to the usual glass/metal designs.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 4 January 2022

The "Paper" finish comes in white and green colours, and is joined by classic 'Steel Black' and 'Titanium Blue' finishes, which don't appear to have that same bio-polymer paper-like finish.

All of its specs point to Realme's desire to make a proper flagship phone too. Starting with the display, which has QHD+ resolution and 525 pixels per inch pixel density.

It's a 10-bit display with LTPO technology, and that means it can display over a billion colours and features adaptive refresh rates from 1-120Hz. That should make it one of the best displays on the market, keeping up with the big-name flagships.

With a contrast ratio of 5 million to one and HDR10+ certification, it can keep up with all the most modern HDR video content too.

Inside, it's no surprise to see Realme opted for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, and that sits alongside 8GB or 12GB RAM, plus 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage.

Even its camera system boasts top specs, with a triple camera system lead by the 50-megapixel primary, a super-wide 150-degree ultrawide and a 40x micro camera. It's a similar camera system to what we saw in the Oppo Find X3 Pro in 2021.

With a 5000mAh battery, it should easily last a full day and has 65W SuperDart charging tech to ensure you can fill it up again really quickly.

Realme says its next gen flagship will come to Europe soon, but so far we don't have a launch price for it. We'd expect it to be cheaper than both Oppo and OnePlus phones, though.