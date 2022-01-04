Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Realme phone news

Realme GT 2 Pro launched, coming soon to Europe

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 6
Realme
realme gt 2 pro photo 1
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - For 2022, Realme's mission is to make more premium phones than it has done in previous years, and it's kicking it all off with the Realme GT 2 Pro. 

It calls this its "most premium flagship line-up to date", and there's more than enough about this phone to make it stand out, starting with the design. 

As was revealed in the run up to launch, Realme is continuing its design partnership with Naoto Fukusawa, and has created the first "bio-based polymer design". 

Realme says it's designed "on the sustainable concept of paper art", which means the rear of the device is made from a bio-polymer and ensures this could be its most sustainable phone to date; reducing the phone's carbon footprint by 35 per cent, compared to the usual glass/metal designs. 

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more
The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr ·

The "Paper" finish comes in white and green colours, and is joined by classic 'Steel Black' and 'Titanium Blue' finishes, which don't appear to have that same bio-polymer paper-like finish. 

Realmerealme gt 2 pro photo 4

All of its specs point to Realme's desire to make a proper flagship phone too. Starting with the display, which has QHD+  resolution and 525 pixels per inch pixel density. 

It's a 10-bit display with LTPO technology, and that means it can display over a billion colours and features adaptive refresh rates from 1-120Hz. That should make it one of the best displays on the market, keeping up with the big-name flagships.

Realmerealme gt 2 pro photo 5

With a contrast ratio of 5 million to one and HDR10+ certification, it can keep up with all the most modern HDR video content too. 

Inside, it's no surprise to see Realme opted for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, and that sits alongside 8GB or 12GB RAM, plus 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage. 

Even its camera system boasts top specs, with a triple camera system lead by the 50-megapixel primary, a super-wide 150-degree ultrawide and a 40x micro camera. It's a similar camera system to what we saw in the Oppo Find X3 Pro in 2021. 

With a 5000mAh battery, it should easily last a full day and has 65W SuperDart charging tech to ensure you can fill it up again really quickly. 

Realme says its next gen flagship will come to Europe soon, but so far we don't have a launch price for it. We'd expect it to be cheaper than both Oppo and OnePlus phones, though. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 4 January 2022.
Recommended for you
The history of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
The history of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world By Britta O'Boyle ·
Your old BlackBerry phone is about to die
Your old BlackBerry phone is about to die By Cam Bunton ·
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date, specs, price and features
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date, specs, price and features By Britta O'Boyle ·
Honor Magic V launch: How and when to watch the foldable phone event
Honor Magic V launch: How and when to watch the foldable phone event By Rik Henderson ·
Poco M4 rumoured to launch in February with 90Hz display and 64MP camera
Poco M4 rumoured to launch in February with 90Hz display and 64MP camera By Luke Baker ·
Realme GT 2 Pro launched, coming soon to Europe
Realme GT 2 Pro launched, coming soon to Europe By Cam Bunton ·