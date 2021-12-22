Realme GT 2 Pro revealed, features Paper Tech Master Design

(Pocket-lint) - The Realme GT 2 Pro phone has been unveiled ahead of the official launch event in China next month. And it looks nothing like the leaked images we've seen in over the last few weeks.

Designed in collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa, the Realme GT 2 Pro is inspired by paper and features a "bio-based polymer" build.

The company calls it "Paper Tech Master Design" and the images supplied show a device that is modern and neutral. An element of paper's texture will be present in the handset's casing.

Its official launch will take place in mainland China on 4 January 2022, but Realme has also revealed that the flagship handset in its GT 2 Series lineup will also feature a 150-degree ultra-wide camera on the rear.

"Realme believes materials can break design boundaries in all directions. Distinctive product design is essential for all Realme products, but the environment will not be sacrificed in its name. This is where Realme thinks style and sustainability doesn’t need to be mutually exclusive. Realme believes in the harmony between environment and technology," it said in a statement.

Previous rumours also claim the GT 2 Pro will be one of the first phones to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processing.