Realme will launch the Realme GT 3 globally on 28 February. Here's how to watch the event live.

It is effectively a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 5, as released in China this month, and so will sport the 240W ultrafast charging capabilities too.

Here are all the details and what we're expecting to see.

When is the Realme GT 3 event?

The Realme event takes place on 28 February 2023 at 4pm CET, so 3pm GMT in the UK.

Here are the diferent regional start times:

US West Coast: 07:00 PST

07:00 PST US East Coast: 10:00 EST

10:00 EST UK: 15:00 GMT

15:00 GMT Central Europe: 16:00 CET

16:00 CET India (New Delhi): 20:30 IST

20:30 IST China (Beijing): 23:00 CST

23:00 CST Japan: 00:00 JST (1 March)

00:00 JST (1 March) Australia (Sydney): 02:00 AEDT (1 March)

How to watch the Realme GT 3 global launch live

You can watch the event live at the top of this page (just click on the play button).

Alternatively, it will also be available on Realme's global YouTube channel and its Twitter feed.

What to expect

Not only has Realme released a couple of teaser videos ahead of the launch, with the one about its 240W fast charging being particularly interesting, there is every indication that the Realme GT 3 is actually a rebadged global version of the Realme GT Neo 5 launched in China earlier in February.

It certainly looks the same from the rear, with an identical camera unit with three camera lenses inside two circular cutouts, and the unique LED light element.

That means it will more than likely have 50-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro cameras on the back, and a 15-megapixel snapper on the front. The display will be 6.7-inches and AMOLED, with a 1.5K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 144Hz.

We don't know yet whether Realme will choose a different processor for the global GT 3, but if it sticks to the one in the GT Neo 5, it'll be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 rather than the newer, more powerful Gen 2.

We'll bring you much more when the launch starts at the end of February.