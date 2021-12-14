(Pocket-lint) - Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands around, it has just announced a launch event for its highly anticipated GT 2 series, taking place on December 20th 2021.

The brand promises that the new lineup features three world-first technologies, in the areas of eco-friendly materials, photographic advancements and communication.

Here are all the details and what we're expecting to see.

The event takes place on December 20th 2021 at 9:00 UTC / 9:00 GMT / 4:00 EST / 1:00 PST

These 3 cases will keep your iPhone 13 slim, protected, and looking fantastic By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 14 December 2021

Realme has not yet announced where to watch the upcoming event but previously the brand has streamed launch events on its YouTube channel, so we'd expect the same to be true this time.

We will update this section when a link becomes available.

We're expecting to see the Realme GT 2 Pro at the event. The phone has seen numerous leaks lately, the most recent of which relates to the Chinese 3C certification listings and could give us a glimpse of the phone's specifications.

According to a post on 91mobiles, the GT 2 Pro will have 5G connectivity and 65W fast charging. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Soc.

Other leaks suggest the phone is likely to feature a 6.8 inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and could come with storage options all the way up to 1TB with 12GB of RAM. We're also expecting a 32MP front selfie camera, with a triple camera array on the rear. This will be home to a 50MP wide-angle, 50MP ultra-wide and an 8MP telephoto camera.

These are just rumours at the moment but all will be revealed on December 20th. It would appear that Realme has a big focus on sustainability for this launch and its marketing prominently features a new eco-friendly material. Realme says the new material can reduce its carbon emissions by 63 per cent per kilo while remaining as strong and durable as traditional designs.