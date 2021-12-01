(Pocket-lint) - As is customary during Qualcomm's big annual summit, smartphone makers trip over themselves to announce that they have one of the first phones to be powered by the latest 8-series Snapdragon processor.

Oppo has announced its next flagship will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and now Realme - its sibling company - has also revealed it will be doing the same.

Realme's top tier flagship phone for 2022 will be the GT 2 Pro, and it will feature the newest 8-series platform from Qualcomm.

In its press release, the company states that its next all-powerful phone "will be named realme GT 2 Pro as the first Pro product in realme GT series and the most premium flagship of realme to date".

The Realme GT 2 Pro has already leaked, with a design looking similar to that of the Huawei-made Nexus 6P.

With the cameras on the rear housed in a panel that protrudes all the way along the back, it's certainly going to look different to what's on the market at the moment.

Those cameras are claimed to include two 50-megapixel sensors (one primary, one ultrawide), while the third camera is said to be an 8-megapixel telephoto zoom.

As for other specs, the details are scarce, but it is suggested the phone will feature a 120Hz refresh rate 6.8-inch display on the front.

As it stands, it sounds very similar - spec wise - to the existing Oppo Find X3 Pro, and could be a rejigged version of that phone sold at a lower price.

Pricing is always key to Realme, with its smartphones always undercutting its Oppo and OnePlus cousins. The release date is unknown, but it's likely to be official at some point in the first half of 2022.