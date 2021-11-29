Does the Realme GT 2 Pro remind you of anything?

(Pocket-lint) - The Realme GT 2 Pro has been confirmed by its manufacturer, in name anyway, and it is widely expected that it will officially launch early next year. But we don't know much about it yet - officially, at least.

Online leaker OnLeaks has provided some clues though, leaking a few key specifications, pricing and a render of what the phone could look like.

In terms of specs, he claims it will have 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display, with 120Gz and be powered by yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processing.

There will be a triple-lens camera unit on the rear, which seemingly juts out and houses a 50-megapixel standard camera, plus a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and an 8-megapixel telephoto.

OnLeaks also says it'll retail around $799 (£600).

The biggest part of his leak though is the render - not least because it really reminds us of something. Some have suggested that it is similar to the Google Nexus 6P, which also had a camera bar extending from the rear.

However, for us, it's something else that springs to mind - something a little more ornery and Futurama-istic.

Yep that's right, the Realme GT Bender is on its way in early 2022.

We'll bring you more when we have it.