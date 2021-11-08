Realme GT Neo 2 is coming to Europe, launching 15 November

(Pocket-lint) - Having already launched the phone in China and India, Realme has announced that its powerful mid-range GT Neo 2 is coming to Europe very shortly.

Realme's next phone launch in Europe will take place on 15 November and - thanks to it already having been announced in other regions - we already know exactly what to expect from the smartphone.

The Neo 2 is designed to bridge the gap between the mid-range and flagship market, and is powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor.

As we've seen from having used it in other devices, it's a chipset that provides plenty of oomph. The phone also features a huge 5000mAh battery as well as 65W SuperDart fast-charge tech.

That SuperDart charging is virtually identical in performance to the SuperVOOC and Warp Charge branded technology from Oppo and OnePlus. That means a full charge in under 40 minutes.

Because this phone is all about speed and performance, there's a 120Hz AMOLED display on the front. This particular one is 6.62-inches diagonally and features a 1080 x 2400 resolution panel.

It can reach a peak brightness of 1300 nits, has a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and supports HDR10+ content.

These 3 cases will keep your iPhone 13 slim, protected, and looking fantastic By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 8 November 2021

squirrel_widget_6237921

With 600Hz touch sampling rate, and a large vapour cooling system internally, it's clearly also designed to keep up with the fastest, most demanding mobile games on the market too.

There's a triple camera system on the back featuring a primary 64-megapixel sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide and low-res 2-megapixel macro.

The only thing we don't know is how much it's going to cost once it gets here. Thankfully, 15 November isn't that far away, so we'll know that soon enough.