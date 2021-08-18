Realme GT Master Edition launched: Sleek and unique

(Pocket-lint) - Realme has unveiled two new versions of its GT phone, and they're called the GT Master Edition amd GT Explorer Master Edition. Despite a similar name, however, they're quite different to the flagship-powered Realme GT launched earlier in the year.

In a lot of ways, it is to Realme's GT series what the Nord CE (Core Edition) is to OnePlus' Nord series. They're smaller, sleeker and stripped down versions with less powerful internals.

A big differentiator is the design, at least with the Naoto Fukusawa models which feature concave vegan leather made to look like a suitcase design from the famed Japanese designer.

There are also a non vegan leather models, which are slimmer and lighter and more average-looking in appearance. In fact, they're essentially a copy-and-paste design from some of Realme and Oppo's recent designs.

The Explorer looks very much like the Find X3 Neo, complete with the curves around the edges, while the standard Master Edition features a flat display.

Both phones feature three cameras arranged in a column and set in a simple rectangle protrusion, but there are differences in sensors, with more high-end cameras in the Explorer.

The Explorer's camera system features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766 sensor in the primary camera, the same as what's in the Nord 2's main camera. It also has an ultra-wide and macro sensor.

The regular GT Master Edition cameras feature your usual mid-range suspects. There's a 64-megapixel primary camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a low resolution 2-megapixel macro.

On the front, Realme has equipped a Samsung AMOLED panel capable of reaching 120Hz refresh rates, making them super smooth and responsive.

Inside, the regular Master Edition phone is powered by the almost-flagship Snapdragon 778G processor with built-in 5G support and that's paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Explorer has a Snapdragon 870, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Like the display refresh rates, the battery tech is equipped with some top-tier capabilities too. Specifically, the 4300mAh capacity is split in two to enable 65W SuperDart charging. That means a full charge from empty in around half an hour.

Prices for the Master Edition will start at around $399 and the Explorer will be available for around $499. UK and EU pricing will be revealed soon.