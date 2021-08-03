Realme announces own version of MagSafe, called MagDart

(Pocket-lint) - As previously rumoured, Realme has taken a note from Apple's book and launched a rival to the MagSafe magnetic charging system.

MagDart will first appear on the Realme Fash - a concept phone with a 4,500mAh battery that can support 50W wireless charging through the new tech.

This, claims Realme, can charge from zero to 100 per cent in just an hour, as if using the brand's 50W SuperDart wired charger.

There will be several MagDart accessories, starting with the 50W MagDart charger that magnetically attaches to the back of a supported phone.

A superthin 15W MagDart charger will also be available, which is more like a conventional wireless charging mat. In addition, a 2-in-1 MagDart Power Bank works with a base, so you can charge the bank when the phone is on its stand, then take it with you for remote charging when no power supply is available.

A MagDart Beauty Light offers additional flash functionality when taking selfies, a MagDart wallet includes a kickstand to prop up your phone, and there will be a MagDart charging case for the Realme GT to add compatibility to an existing, already available handset.

Pricing and availability on the MagDart series of devices are yet to be revealed.

