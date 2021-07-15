Realme GT Master Edition set to launch, designed to look like a Muji suitcase

(Pocket-lint) - Realme looks set to launch a special 'Master Edition' of its top-tier smartphone, the Realme GT. And - unlike brand collaborations we've seen in the past, this is a little different.

While we might have seen the likes of Samsung and OnePlus collab with Star Wars, McLaren, Cyberpunk 2077 and Marvel, Realme is partnering with Japanese design house and retailer, Muji.

The result is a version of the Realme GT that's designed to look like a Muji suitcase:

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme GT Master Edition

The phone has been leaked on Weibo (shared via @ishanagarwal24 on Twitter) and by frequent leaker, @UniverseIce. The likeness is uncanny.

Like Muji's hard case suitcases, the phone has a ridged appearance and even looks as though it has that rough textured finish.

It also bears the signature of Naoto Fukusawa, a designer with a reputation for creating beautifully minimalist every day items. Whether it be stationery, clocks, watches or even bags, it all has that same focus on clean, minimal lines.

According to 91Mobiles, the phone is set to launch on 21 July in China. Rumours speculate it will feature different specs to the standard Realme GT we've seen launch in Europe recently.

It's claimed it will feature a Snapdragon 870 processor alongside 8GB or 12GB RAM, with 256GB storage and a 4500mAh battery.

The triple camera on the rear features a 50-megapixel primary sensor and 16-megapixel ultrawide as well as a low-res 2-megapixel third camera.

We're unsure whether it will launch in Europe and the UK, but the rumour is that pricing will start around the €400 mark if it does.